Nigerian government declares December 25th, 26th as public holidays

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared December 25th, 26th and January 1st, 2020 as public holidays.

Georgina Ehuriah, the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Interior, made this announcement in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, the public holidays are for the Christmas (December 25th), Boxing Day (December 26th) and New Year (January 1st) celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, felicitates with “Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.”

Aregbesola also “enjoined all Christians to live within the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ, which hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another, adding that doing so would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.”