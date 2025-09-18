Nigerian Bar Association Pressures Senate to Reinstate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan After Lapsed Suspension

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly urged the Nigerian Senate to allow Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, to return to her legislative duties following the expiration of her suspension.

NBA President, Afam Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), emphasized on Wednesday that despite the matter being in court, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension had legally ended and she should be reinstated.

“First, the suspension was for six months. Challenging the correctness of that decision in court is separate from the expiration of the suspension period. If the suspension has ended, she can return, regardless of whether the Senate was right or wrong in suspending her. The Senate cannot use the pending appeal to deprive her of her seat once the actual suspension has ended,” Osigwe explained.

The senator was suspended on March 6, 2025, after the Senate adopted a report by its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. The committee ruled that she breached legislative rules by refusing to vacate her allocated seat during plenary. Her suspension resulted in the loss of salary, aides, and other privileges attached to her office.





Although she challenged the suspension at the Federal High Court, and later appealed Justice Binta Nyako’s ruling, Akpoti-Uduaghan completed her six-month suspension and prepared to resume her mandate. However, in a letter dated September 4, 2025, the acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, informed her that the suspension would remain until the Court of Appeal delivers judgment.

“The matter remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded, no administrative action can be taken to facilitate your resumption. You will be duly notified of the Senate’s decision on the matter as soon as it is resolved,” the letter stated.

okay.ng reports that the NBA disagrees with this interpretation, maintaining that her constituents should not be left without representation because of a pending court process.

“The Senate should act honourably and allow her to resume, so that her constituents are not left unrepresented. While the court determines whether the Senate was justified in suspending her, the lapse of six months should allow her to return,” Osigwe concluded.