Nigerian Artists Dominate Spotify’s 2025 Afrobeats Ranking Amid Global Reach Expansion

Spotify has recognized several Nigerian musicians as leading figures in Afrobeats for 2025, highlighting the genre’s growing international influence. The streaming platform’s recent announcement, shared via Instagram on Monday, spotlights Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, among the year’s top Afrobeats artists.

The list is prominently filled with Nigerian talents, including Divine Ikubor (Rema), Balogun Ayodeji (Wizkid), Ahmed Ololade (Asake), and Ayra Starr, the sole female artist featured. Spotify emphasized the genre’s worldwide expansion in its post: “Afrobeats continues to expand its reach, with fans streaming artists like #heisrema, #wizkidayo, and #burnaboygram from Nigeria to Brazil.”

okay.ng reports that Spotify also revealed the top Afrobeats songs trending this year, including “Santa” by Ayra Starr, Rauw Alejandro, and Rvssian; “Shake It To The Max (FLY)” Remix by MOLY, Shenseea, Silent Addy, and Skillibeng; “Calm Down” by Rema featuring Selena Gomez; “WE PRAY” by Burna Boy in collaboration with Coldplay, Elyanna, Little Simz, and TINT; alongside “People” by Libianca.

In addition, Spotify identified the United States, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Nigeria as the countries where the Afrobeats genre has seen the highest discovery rate in 2025. This wide geographical footprint underscores the growing global fascination with Nigerian and African music styles.