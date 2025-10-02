Nigerian Army Troops Repel Terrorist Attack in Taraba, Eliminate Two Suspects

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have successfully thwarted a terrorist attack in Taraba State, neutralizing two suspects in the process.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Jalingo.

According to the statement, the troops acted swiftly following credible intelligence that bandits had begun converging on Tor-Ikyeghgba village in the state.

“On arrival at the general area, the troops made contact with the terrorists along the powerline axis and immediately engaged them with superior firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of two,” Muhammad said.





Recovered items during the operation included one locally made pistol, two dane guns, three rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, one Baofeng radio, one motorcycle, and other materials linked to the insurgents.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, praised the soldiers for their resilience and professionalism in foiling the attack. He further urged the troops to sustain their operational momentum, reassuring residents that the brigade is unwavering in its mission to protect lives and property in Taraba.

Brig. Gen. Uwa also called on the public to support the army’s ongoing “Operation Lafiya Na Kowa” by providing timely and credible intelligence to aid security operations.

okay.ng reports that the army’s proactive stance has continued to yield results in the fight against criminality across Nigeria’s northeastern region.