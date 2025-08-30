Nigerian Army Troops Prevent Terror Attacks, Free Kidnap Victims in Six States

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed across multiple states have successfully foiled coordinated terrorist activities, rescued abducted victims, and recovered ammunition within the last 24 hours, according to a senior military source.

The operations, carried out across Kebbi, Katsina, Edo, Niger, Plateau, and Abia states, were aimed at dismantling criminal networks and ensuring safer communities.

In Kebbi State, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA responded to a distress call from Dundaye village, Augie Local Government Area, around 7:30 pm on Friday. Upon arrival, they discovered that terrorists had killed two civilians and rustled cattle.

“On arrival, it was discovered that terrorists had killed two civilians and rustled cattle. The troops pursued the criminals through their withdrawal route, though no contact was made. Our forces continue to dominate the area with patrols to deny terrorists freedom of action,” the source confirmed.





In Katsina State, soldiers from the 17 Brigade acted on reports of gunshots in Layin Minista village, Malumfashi Local Government Area, at about 10:50 pm. The terrorists, who had abducted two women, fled upon sighting the troops.

The source added that the army continues “maintaining aggressive patrols in the area to restore public confidence and secure the release of the victims.”

Elsewhere in Edo State, troops of the 4 Brigade under Operation MESA conducted a search and rescue mission at Ugboha community, Esan South-East Local Government Area, around midnight on August 29.

“Troops rescued one civilian kidnapped on August 27 around Amedokhaian community while on his way to farm. Efforts are ongoing to reunite him with his family,” the source added.





In Niger State, the army’s Forward Operating Base in Babanna recovered an AK-47 rifle magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, abandoned by insurgents during a previous clash.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace nationwide. “Our troops remain resolute in their mandate to safeguard citizens and deny criminals the freedom to operate,” the source emphasized.

okay.ng reports that the Nigerian Army has intensified surveillance across these hotspots to prevent further attacks.