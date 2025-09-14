Nigerian Army Rescues Abducted Officer in Delta, Lauds Bomadi Community’s Role

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the successful rescue of a senior officer, Major M.D. Josiah, who was abducted in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area in Delta State.

In a statement released by Captain Liyasu Bawa Rijau, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 63 Brigade, the military applauded residents of Bomadi for their support in the daring operation.

Brigadier General M.A. Shonibare, Commander of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 1, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, hailed the collaboration as “a testament to the growing trust and partnership between the Nigerian Army and local communities in the fight against criminality.”

okay.ng reports that the operation was launched after Josiah was seized on September 8, 2025, when gunmen stormed his lodge at a military base in Bomadi around 2 a.m., firing sporadically to scare residents. Panic spread quickly in the area, prompting a combined deployment of soldiers and vigilantes.





According to the Army, the officer was rescued alive at Tuomor Waterside on September 9 following meticulous planning, intelligence gathering, and support from local leaders. Although he sustained gunshot injuries during the operation, Josiah was promptly evacuated to a medical facility and is said to be receiving adequate care.

General Shonibare commended the troops for their “bravery and tactical prowess,” stressing that the Army remains determined to protect lives and property in Delta State.

The rescue operation comes against the backdrop of recurring security challenges in the Niger Delta, including militancy, abductions, oil theft, and armed attacks. Operation Delta Safe, established in 2016, continues to serve as the major military response to these threats.