Nigerian Army Neutralises 23 Terrorists, Rescues Women and Children in Katsina Raid

Troops of the Nigerian Army, under the ongoing “Operation Fasan Yamma” counter-terrorism campaign, have successfully neutralised 23 terrorists and rescued 23 kidnapped victims in Katsina State.

According to a senior military source, the operation unfolded on Saturday when troops engaged armed terrorists in Pauwa village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina. Backed by artillery and air support, the forces dealt a decisive blow to the terrorists, leaving 23 of them dead.

The Army further confirmed that 12 women and 11 children who had been kidnapped were safely rescued. Items such as motorcycles, lubricants, farm machinery, foodstuffs, and other supplies recovered from the terrorists were destroyed during the offensive.

In another development in the Northeast, four relatives of Islamic State West Africa Province/ Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’adati wal-Jihad (ISWAP/JAS) fighters—two women and two children—surrendered to soldiers of the 192 Battalion in Gwoza, Borno State. Similarly, troops arrested a suspected logistics supplier in Kukawa, Borno, found in possession of ₦55,000, a wristwatch, and a mobile phone.





Elsewhere in Adamawa State, five individuals suspected of involvement in theft and drug peddling were arrested during a raid on Muva village.

A separate mission carried out by Forward Operating Base Malumfashi saw three more kidnapped victims rescued in Shaiskawa village, Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina. The victims were freed after a gun battle with armed terrorists.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Operation MESA operatives apprehended three notorious criminals notorious for phone snatching across Dei-Dei, Dakwa, and Zuba. Recovered from them were four mobile phones and a smartwatch.

The Army further disclosed that personnel of “Operation Safe Haven” successfully mediated a farmer-herder clash in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, preventing further escalation.





The Defence Headquarters explained that Operation Fasan Yamma—translated as “Salvage the West”—was established in 2024 to consolidate efforts of previous security operations such as “Operation Hadarin Daji” and “Operation Whirl Punch” to better tackle banditry and terrorism in Nigeria’s Northwest region, which includes Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Niger States.

The military source reaffirmed that troops would maintain unrelenting pressure until peace and stability are restored. Citizens were urged to continue supplying credible information to aid operations.

okay.ng reports that the coordinated operations demonstrate the Nigerian Army’s renewed commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and restoring peace to conflict-affected communities across the country.