Security

Nigerian Army Eliminates Notorious Bandit Commander in Kogi State Operation

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have achieved another major breakthrough in the fight against banditry, killing Babangida Kachala, the second-in-command to the infamous bandit leader, Kachala Shuaibu, during a security operation in Kogi State.

According to the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, the successful operation was executed under Operation Accord III in collaboration with other hybrid security forces. The operation targeted criminal hideouts within the Masalaci Boka and Ofere Forest axis of Kogi.

This development comes barely a week after soldiers neutralized another commander, Kachalla Balla, and five members of his gang under Operation Egwua a Tite II. During that raid, troops also ambushed a courier transporting weapons and supplies, rescuing several kidnapped victims with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

“On 11 September 2025, following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits within Ofere Forest and Ayetoro Gbede general area, troops laid an ambush at a suspected crossing point. Although contact was not made initially, the soldiers later ran into an ambush staged by the criminals,” Abdullahi stated.

- Advertisement -

He explained that the soldiers overpowered the criminals in the ensuing firefight, killing one and recovering one loaded magazine, 31 mobile phones, a blood pressure machine, Tramadol packs, fetish charms, and ₦16,000 in cash. Blood trails confirmed that other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Subsequent intelligence confirmed that among those who fled with gunshot wounds was Babangida Kachala. He was later confirmed dead,” Abdullahi added.

The Army emphasized its determination to sustain pressure on criminals across the state. “Troops of 12 Brigade under Operation Accord III continue to dominate the area with patrols and ambushes aimed at totally decimating bandits. The morale and fighting efficiency of the troops remain high,” Abdullahi said.

The Nigerian Army also called on residents to provide credible intelligence that would aid ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in Kogi.

- Advertisement -

okay.ng reports that this latest operation is part of wider counter-terrorism measures adopted by the military to neutralize criminal networks threatening the safety of communities in the North Central region.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria’s trade surplus rises 44% in Q2 2025
Next Article VIDEO: Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Pot Collapses During Lagos Record Attempt

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NUPRC reports crude oil losses at 16-year low
Energy & Oil
Ossiomo Power Plant Rejects Allegations of Debt to Chinese Partner, Assures Customers of Full Power Restoration
News
Fatal Crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured
News
Osun Governor Orders Urgent Action Over Convicted Monarch’s Throne Crisis
News
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu Challenges Nigerian Youths to Uphold Integrity and Build a Better Future
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like