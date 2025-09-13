Nigerian Army Eliminates Notorious Bandit Commander in Kogi State Operation

Troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have achieved another major breakthrough in the fight against banditry, killing Babangida Kachala, the second-in-command to the infamous bandit leader, Kachala Shuaibu, during a security operation in Kogi State.

According to the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, the successful operation was executed under Operation Accord III in collaboration with other hybrid security forces. The operation targeted criminal hideouts within the Masalaci Boka and Ofere Forest axis of Kogi.

This development comes barely a week after soldiers neutralized another commander, Kachalla Balla, and five members of his gang under Operation Egwua a Tite II. During that raid, troops also ambushed a courier transporting weapons and supplies, rescuing several kidnapped victims with the support of the Nigerian Air Force.

“On 11 September 2025, following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits within Ofere Forest and Ayetoro Gbede general area, troops laid an ambush at a suspected crossing point. Although contact was not made initially, the soldiers later ran into an ambush staged by the criminals,” Abdullahi stated.





He explained that the soldiers overpowered the criminals in the ensuing firefight, killing one and recovering one loaded magazine, 31 mobile phones, a blood pressure machine, Tramadol packs, fetish charms, and ₦16,000 in cash. Blood trails confirmed that other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Subsequent intelligence confirmed that among those who fled with gunshot wounds was Babangida Kachala. He was later confirmed dead,” Abdullahi added.

The Army emphasized its determination to sustain pressure on criminals across the state. “Troops of 12 Brigade under Operation Accord III continue to dominate the area with patrols and ambushes aimed at totally decimating bandits. The morale and fighting efficiency of the troops remain high,” Abdullahi said.

The Nigerian Army also called on residents to provide credible intelligence that would aid ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in Kogi.





okay.ng reports that this latest operation is part of wider counter-terrorism measures adopted by the military to neutralize criminal networks threatening the safety of communities in the North Central region.