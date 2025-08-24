Nigerian Army, Air Force Launch Coordinated Onslaught Against Terrorists in Borno and Yobe

The Nigerian military has intensified its counter-terrorism campaign in the North East, recording major victories against insurgents across Borno and Yobe States. Troops under the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) neutralised scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in a series of well-coordinated offensives.

According to a reliable military source, the operations were carried out to weaken the terrorists’ strongholds, deny them freedom of movement, and re-establish control in volatile regions.

Major Victory at Kumshe Forward Operating Base

On August 22, troops of the 21 Special Armored Brigade foiled a large-scale nighttime assault on their Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Kumshe, Borno State.





The source revealed that the terrorists, armed with assorted weapons, suffered devastating losses after encountering stiff ground resistance combined with precision air bombardments from the Nigerian Air Force.

“Exploitation after the encounter revealed more than 20 bodies of neutralised terrorists, including dismembered remains hastily buried in shallow graves. Some weapons were also recovered during the operation,” the source disclosed.

Successful Raid at Banki Junction

The same day, Sector 1 troops launched an offensive at Dipchari near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area. The raid left several terrorists dead and led to the recovery of vital weapons, including a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, two AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and motorcycles.





Collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force in Yobe

On August 23, Sector 2 troops, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), carried out a long-range mission at Ndoksa near Buni Gari in Yobe State. The coordinated action resulted in the neutralisation of more terrorists and the recovery of additional weapons and logistics.

One AK-47 rifle and two motorcycles were seized during the operation.

Boosting Regional Stability

The source explained that these operations have significantly degraded terrorist firepower, disrupted supply chains, and improved troop dominance across the North East.

okay.ng reports that the ongoing military campaigns are part of a broader strategy to stabilize the region, safeguard communities, and restore socio-economic activities disrupted by years of insurgency.