Nigerian Air Force Opens DSSC 34/2025 Recruitment – How to Apply

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of applications for enlistment into the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 34/2025, offering opportunities for qualified Nigerian graduates and postgraduates to serve as commissioned officers in various professional fields.

According to a statement signed by Air Vice Marshal AH Bakari, applicants are expected to complete their registration free of charge via the official NAF recruitment portal (www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng) beginning Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The online application closes on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Only Nigerian citizens by birth are eligible to apply. Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 32, except for medical consultants who may apply up to the age of 40. Minimum height requirements are 1.66m for males and 1.63m for females. Candidates must also be free of any prior criminal conviction and be medically, physically, and psychologically fit.

Serving military personnel applying must have served for a minimum of 7 years and attained at least the rank of Corporal.





Academic & Professional Requirements

The Air Force requires a minimum of Second Class Lower Division for first-degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders. Candidates with advanced degrees (MSc/MA), professional certifications, and computer literacy will have added advantage.

All applicants must also present their NYSC discharge certificate or exemption letter. Medical professionals are expected to provide registration certificates from relevant statutory bodies.

Applicants must have credits in English Language and Mathematics alongside at least three additional subjects relevant to their course of study.

Selection Process

The DSSC application process involves an online registration, followed by submission of key documents including:





Parent/Guardian consent form

Local Government attestation form (signed by a recognised authority such as a magistrate, military officer of Wing Commander rank or above, or substantive LGA chairman)

Acknowledgment form

The NAF also urged applicants to beware of fraudsters, reiterating that applications are free of charge and only processed through the official portal.