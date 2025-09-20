Nigerian Air Force Neutralises 25 Terrorists in Borno-Yobe Joint Night Raids

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that more than 25 terrorists were eliminated in a carefully coordinated night air operation across Borno and Yobe States. The offensive targeted insurgents in the Bula area of Yobe and the Banki axis of Borno, both notorious strongholds for terror activities in the North-East.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, revealed in a Saturday statement that the operation took place on September 18 after actionable intelligence was provided by ground forces.

According to him, the operation was guided by a force package comprising Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets and strike aircraft which tracked movements of terrorist groups gathering north of Banki.

“The strike aircraft engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes on their movement routes and assembly areas, effectively neutralising more than 25 fighters,” Ejodame disclosed.





He further explained that real-time updates were transmitted to ground units and base operations, allowing for seamless coordination between air and land forces.

“Post-strike surveillance confirmed ground forces remained in defensive positions, with no further threats observed,” he added.

Ejodame emphasised that the mission reaffirmed NAF’s determination to deny terrorists freedom of action while providing unwavering support to ground troops tasked with protecting vulnerable communities.

This development comes barely two weeks after Boko Haram insurgents stormed the Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, killing no fewer than 63 people, including five soldiers. The attackers, who rode on motorcycles, razed houses and vehicles before military backup arrived. Governor Babagana Zulum described that incident as “very sad” while confirming the casualty figures.





okay.ng reports that the latest strikes highlight the armed forces’ ongoing counter-terrorism strategy in the region, aimed at curtailing repeated attacks and safeguarding residents.