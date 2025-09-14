Nigerian Air Force Empowers Personnel’s Children with Free Holiday Music Programme

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched a welfare-driven initiative providing free holiday music training for children and dependents of its personnel, reinforcing its commitment to family development and human capacity building.

According to a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, the programme was initiated under the leadership of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, and coordinated by the Directorate of Music.

“In line with his command philosophy of ‘Welfare-Driven Leadership’ and commitment to enhancing the well-being of personnel and their families, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, facilitated the successful conduct of free holiday training on musical instruments for children of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel,” the statement partly read.

The training, which ran between August 4 and 30, 2025, was conducted across various NAF music squadrons. It targeted children aged six to 17, offering four weeks of intensive instruction in music performance and instrument handling.





okay.ng reports that the initiative not only focused on technical skills but also encouraged creativity, teamwork, and discipline, ensuring that participants gained values vital for their personal growth.

The NAF stressed that research has consistently highlighted the benefits of musical education, including improved cognitive development, emotional regulation, and enhanced social interaction.

Beyond developing talent, the programme boosted morale among serving personnel, who were reassured that their families’ well-being remains central to NAF’s welfare policies. The force noted that this family-oriented approach also strengthens operational effectiveness and contributes to national security.

The NAF further emphasized that this programme complements other welfare initiatives, including scholarships for children of fallen heroes, healthcare projects, and educational support programmes for families.