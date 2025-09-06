Nigerian Air Force Eliminates Over 30 Terrorists in Borno Joint Strike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the successful elimination of more than 30 terrorists in a carefully coordinated joint operation with ground troops in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed that the mission was executed on Friday, September 5, 2025, in Dar-El-Jamal village, located within Bama Local Government Area. The strike followed reports of intense clashes between terrorists and Nigerian troops.

Ejodame explained that the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai deployed Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, in addition to launching a precision air interdiction mission. According to him, the aircrews swiftly identified fleeing terrorists and carried out three targeted strikes that neutralized over 30 insurgents. Following the air raid, reinforcement teams of ground soldiers secured the affected area.

“The operation highlights the seamless synergy between air and ground forces, demonstrating our commitment to dismantling terrorist networks, protecting vulnerable communities, and restoring stability in the North East,” Ejodame stated.





Borno State, along with other parts of the North East, continues to battle deadly attacks orchestrated by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), both of which have been responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of residents.

Since 2021, the Nigerian military has stepped up coordinated missions under Operation Hadin Kai, reclaiming territories and disrupting insurgent operations, particularly in hotspots like Bama, Konduga, and Marte. However, despite these gains, intermittent attacks persist, highlighting the ongoing security threat.

okay.ng reports that this latest military success is one of several strategic operations aimed at weakening terrorist capabilities and consolidating stability in the region.