Nigerian Air Force Confirms Elimination of Over 15 Terrorists in Sambisa Forest Raid

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that its troops neutralised more than 15 terrorists during a precision airstrike on a notorious hideout within Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

According to a statement released on Thursday by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the successful operation was conducted on September 3, 2025, by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Ejodame explained that intelligence and surveillance had revealed the terrorists’ enclave west of Zuwa, which served as a shelter for insurgent fighters and their commanders orchestrating recent violent attacks around Bitta in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The Nigerian Air Force, through the Air Component under the Joint Task Force North-East of Operation Hadin Kai, has once again demonstrated its precision, reach, and resolve in the fight against terrorism. On 3 September 2025, a carefully planned and executed air interdiction mission struck a newly identified terrorist enclave west of Zuwa in the Sambisa general area,” he stated.





The spokesperson disclosed that the strike not only eliminated fighters but also destroyed key structures that the insurgents used as operational bases.

“Acting on credible intelligence and confirmatory surveillance, the mission targeted hideouts harbouring fighters and commanders responsible for recent hostilities around Bitta. The strikes proved devastating, neutralising over 15 terrorists and demolishing key structures critical to their operations,” he added.

Ejodame further described the operation as a clear reflection of the military’s determination to restore peace in the North-East.

“The Nigerian Air Force continues to stand as a symbol of vigilance, professionalism, and decisive airpower in defence of national security. Every successful strike brings Nigeria one step closer to lasting peace,” the statement concluded.





The Sambisa Forest, one of the largest insurgent strongholds in the country, has been the epicenter of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) activities since 2009.

Military analysts note that the latest assault underscores ongoing efforts to cripple the terrorists’ operations in the region, where insurgency has displaced millions and destabilised communities.

okay.ng reports that the Nigerian military has carried out numerous air and ground offensives in Sambisa Forest, but terrorist groups have continued to regroup in hidden enclaves, posing persistent security challenges.