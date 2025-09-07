News

Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon Today

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

Stargazers across Nigeria are in for a rare treat today as the country joins several others around the world to witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday evening.

According to astronomers, the celestial phenomenon occurs when the Earth aligns directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing the planet’s shadow to completely cover the lunar surface. This alignment will give the moon a striking reddish hue, popularly referred to as a “blood moon.”

The total eclipse is expected to last for about 82 minutes, with Nigerians able to watch the event in its entirety – from the moon’s first entry into Earth’s shadow to its final re-emergence.

“This is one of the most spectacular astronomical events because it is visible to the naked eye and does not require any protective equipment,” experts said, noting that unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch without glasses.

The lunar eclipse will also be visible in other African countries including Togo, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Ghana, Chad, Niger, and São Tomé and Príncipe. In some western parts of Africa, observers may miss the early penumbral or partial phases due to the moon rising later in the evening.

Beyond Africa, regions in Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe will witness the phenomenon, although countries like Spain and Norway are expected to experience only a partial eclipse.

Astronomers say the next total lunar eclipse after this event will take place on March 3, 2026.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
