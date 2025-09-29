Nigeria to Miss Out on 2026 Oscars as NOSC Declines Submission

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has announced that the country will not be submitting any entry for the International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 2026 Academy Awards.

In a statement issued on Monday, NOSC Chairperson Stephanie Linus revealed that although six films were submitted for consideration following a call for entries in August, the committee voted on September 26 to make “No Submission.”

“While Nigerian films have no doubt shown significant improvement and growing awareness of IFF standards, there is still a deficit in creative and technical intentionality that will improve their competitive potential for global awards,” Linus explained.

She noted that the committee had already communicated its decision to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, adding that it was regrettable that no Nigerian film was deemed suitable for the category this year.





“This is why the NOSC will be taking more proactive steps to encourage filmmakers to create with the Oscars in mind,” Linus stated.

She further encouraged Nigerian filmmakers to study past IFF-nominated works to gain deeper insight into the expectations of the category and strengthen future submissions.

The International Feature Film Award, one of the most prestigious categories at the Academy Awards, is presented annually to a feature-length film produced outside the United States with at least 50 percent non-English dialogue.