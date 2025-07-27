Nigeria to Lock Horns with Bafana Bafana in High-Stakes Showdown

Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, is set to face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The game is scheduled for September 9, 2025, and will be held at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

According to a press statement issued by Ademola Olajire, the Head of Communications for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the match will kick off at 4 p.m. GMT, which is 5 p.m. in Nigeria and 6 p.m. local time in South Africa.

The Toyota Stadium, previously known as Vodacom Park and Free State Stadium, was inaugurated in 1995 and has a seating capacity of 46,000. It is located in Bloemfontein, the judicial capital of South Africa.

The encounter, which is part of Matchday 8 of the qualifiers, is critical as both Nigeria and South Africa are top contenders in Group C. Only one team from the group will qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.





This crucial fixture will come shortly after Nigeria hosts Rwanda’s Amavubi on September 6 in a separate qualifying match. The tight schedule underscores the pressure on the Super Eagles to deliver back-to-back wins.

okay.ng reports that fans are gearing up for a fierce contest, with national pride and World Cup hopes hanging in the balance.