Nigeria Tightens Rules on ‘Sign-Out’ Traditions as Schools and States Enforce Strict Bans

For many Nigerian students, the “signing out” ritual — where graduating learners spray messages on white shirts and parade joyfully through campuses and city streets — has long been a celebrated rite of passage. However, this once jubilant practice is now being curtailed across the country as state governments and schools impose new restrictions, citing concerns about morality, safety, and excessive financial burdens.

On July 24, 2025, the Sokoto State Government officially announced a ban on all sign-out activities for secondary school graduates in both public and private schools. Officials linked the decision to rising cases of misconduct and vandalism during such ceremonies.

Imo State followed with a directive on August 18, 2025, prohibiting graduation parties for kindergarten, nursery, and Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS-3) pupils. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) supported the policy, emphasizing the need to restore moral values among students.

Similarly, the Ondo State Government on August 27, 2025, halted graduation ceremonies for nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools, explaining that the move was part of reforms aimed at easing financial stress on parents.





At the tertiary level, Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Anambra State declared an immediate ban on final-year “signing-off” exam celebrations on August 20, 2025. The institution warned that violators risk disciplinary action. A day later, tensions escalated when two female students were removed from campus for wearing shirts scribbled with markers in open defiance of the new policy.

Edo State also joined the trend by suspending graduation events in nursery and primary schools, citing misplaced priorities and concerns over lavish spending.

Officials argue that such bans are necessary to curb indecent practices. During a civic engagement in Osun State, Ayisola Olowoyo, representing the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency, condemned the practice of scribbling inappropriate messages on students’ clothing. He remarked:

“In some situations, they wear white; they write a lot of things on it. They write on the laps of their colleagues, they write on the breasts of their colleagues. This is against national values.”





Parents, however, are divided. Some welcome the bans as a return to discipline, while others say they distract from deeper educational problems such as unemployment, poor infrastructure, and lack of scholarships.

Social media users reflect these contrasting sentiments. On Facebook, one user argued: “If it’s against the ethos of our society as we know it, then it must stop. Morality cannot be sacrificed on the altar of happiness.”

On X (formerly Twitter), others criticized the bans as overreach. “How this is any of their business is beyond me… kids will be kids no matter what,” @alaomichael wrote.

okay.ng reports that the controversy now raises broader questions about balancing cultural expression with discipline. While some states embrace reform, others quietly observe, leaving the future of Nigeria’s vibrant sign-out culture uncertain.