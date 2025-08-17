Nigeria Takes Lead Role as Africa Welcomes First Malaria Treatment for Newborns

Nigeria has joined seven other African nations in pioneering a clinical trial that has resulted in the approval of the first malaria treatment tailored for newborns and infants weighing less than five kilograms.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in a statement released on Sunday, commended Nigeria for its significant contribution to the research process. The trial produced a child-friendly formulation of artemether-lumefantrine, specifically designed for the youngest and most vulnerable.

The newly approved drug dissolves in breast milk and carries a sweet taste, making it easier for mothers to administer to infants. Until this innovation, babies below five kilograms had no approved malaria remedy, forcing health workers to improvise with adjusted doses of medicines for older children—a method that often risked overdose and harmful side effects.

Swiss regulators have already given the green light to the new medicine. Nigeria and the other participating countries are expected to expedite local approvals under a special global health procedure coordinated by Swiss health authorities.





Africa CDC Director-General, Dr. Jean Kaseya, described the milestone as “a major step forward in the fight against malaria,” emphasizing that it will save thousands of infant lives. “It ensures that even the smallest and most vulnerable infants can now access safe and effective treatment,” he stated.

okay.ng reports that Nigeria was joined by Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Uganda in leading the initiative.

Dr. Ngashi Ngongo, Principal Advisor to the Africa CDC Director-General, stressed that the outcome demonstrates Africa’s strength in driving health innovations through collaboration, adding that Nigeria’s role was pivotal in the clinical trials.

The Africa CDC pledged to support participating countries in integrating the treatment into their healthcare systems. This will involve streamlining regulatory approvals, revising treatment guidelines, training health workers, and ensuring availability in rural areas.





The new formulation was developed by Novartis in partnership with Medicines for Malaria Venture under the PAMAfrica consortium. Novartis has promised to make the drug accessible largely on a not-for-profit basis to countries where malaria remains a major health threat.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria bears the world’s heaviest malaria burden, responsible for about 27 percent of global cases and 31 percent of deaths. Children under five remain the most vulnerable, making this development a life-saving breakthrough.