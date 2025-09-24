Nigeria Submits Official Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Nigeria has formally submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a historic push to bring the centenary edition of the event to African soil for the first time. The bid was lodged at the Commonwealth Games headquarters in London, United Kingdom, by a Nigerian delegation on Wednesday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had earlier reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment on his official X handle, emphasised the need for Africa to take centre stage in the history of the Games. He described the hosting opportunity as a milestone that would symbolise inclusivity and global recognition for the continent.

“To the Commonwealth Family, it is time for Africa. After 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, they have never been hosted on African soil,” Tinubu stated. “By bringing the Commonwealth Centenary Games to Nigeria in 2030, you will send a powerful message that every region of the Commonwealth matters, and that Africa is not only part of the story, but central to its future. Nigeria is the gateway. Africa is the stage.”

The president added that the centenary edition represents an opportunity to showcase Africa’s cultural and athletic strength while reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a unifying force within the Commonwealth community. He appealed to member nations to support the bid as a statement of shared history and collective progress.





If successful, Nigeria would become the first African country to host the Games since their inception in 1930. This would also place the country in the global spotlight, potentially boosting tourism, sports development, and international cooperation.

The decision on hosting rights will be taken after thorough consideration by the Commonwealth Games Federation.