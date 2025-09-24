Sport

Nigeria Submits Official Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

Nigeria has formally submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a historic push to bring the centenary edition of the event to African soil for the first time. The bid was lodged at the Commonwealth Games headquarters in London, United Kingdom, by a Nigerian delegation on Wednesday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had earlier reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment on his official X handle, emphasised the need for Africa to take centre stage in the history of the Games. He described the hosting opportunity as a milestone that would symbolise inclusivity and global recognition for the continent.

“To the Commonwealth Family, it is time for Africa. After 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, they have never been hosted on African soil,” Tinubu stated. “By bringing the Commonwealth Centenary Games to Nigeria in 2030, you will send a powerful message that every region of the Commonwealth matters, and that Africa is not only part of the story, but central to its future. Nigeria is the gateway. Africa is the stage.”

The president added that the centenary edition represents an opportunity to showcase Africa’s cultural and athletic strength while reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a unifying force within the Commonwealth community. He appealed to member nations to support the bid as a statement of shared history and collective progress.

- Advertisement -

If successful, Nigeria would become the first African country to host the Games since their inception in 1930. This would also place the country in the global spotlight, potentially boosting tourism, sports development, and international cooperation.

The decision on hosting rights will be taken after thorough consideration by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Cyberstalking, Cyberbullying Are Serious Crimes, Police Warn Nigerians
Next Article (L-R) Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Manager, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs; Dr. Sophia Horsfall, GM, External Relations & Sustainable Development; Prof. Barth Nnaji, Chairman, Advisory Board, The Nigerian Prize for Science; Prof Yusuf Abubakar; and Dr. Nike Akande, Board Members at the press conference on the 2025 science prize outcome…in Lagos on Wednesday. Nigeria Prize for Science Declares No Winner for 2025 After Reviewing 112 Entries

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,510.00
Sell₦1,525.00
GBP
Buy₦2,050.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 2 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Ibadan Airport Resumes Operations After Modernisation
News
FG Blocks TotalEnergies’ $860 Million Asset Sale
Energy & Oil
Tony Elumelu
Tony Elumelu to Receive N1.68 Billion in UBA Dividend
Business
APC Dismisses ADC’s One-Term Prediction for Tinubu as Political Comedy
Politics
DAPPMAN Urges Dangote Refinery to Embrace Wider Access and Affordable Pricing for Petroleum Products
Energy & Oil
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like