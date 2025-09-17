Nigeria Strengthens Ties With Namibia Through Command College Visit

Nigeria has deepened its diplomatic and defence cooperation with Namibia by hosting a 29-member delegation from the Namibian Command and Staff College on a study tour in Abuja.

The delegation, led by Brigadier General BN Erastus, was received on Monday at the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy. Director Mrs. Akudo-Nwosu Ugochi, representing Minister Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa and Permanent Secretary Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, welcomed the visitors at the Atiku Abubakar Hall, Federal Secretariat.

She underscored the Ministry’s role in driving Nigeria’s non-oil economy through arts, culture, tourism, and creative industries, noting its importance for job creation, wealth generation, and national security. She also recalled Nigeria’s contributions to Namibia’s liberation struggle in the 1970s and 1980s, including support through the UN Trust Fund for South Africa and Namibia.

Brigadier General Erastus thanked Nigeria for its solidarity during Namibia’s fight for independence, calling the country a “true frontline state” and a “big brother” whose progress continues to inspire African development.





The programme included presentations on integrating cultural heritage, creative industries, and tourism into Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda. Both sides discussed policy design, security cooperation, and international partnerships before exchanging gifts and taking group photographs.

The engagement reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which positions arts, culture, and the creative economy as key drivers of employment, youth empowerment, and stronger global partnerships.