Nigeria Seeks Stronger Ties With Brazil as Edun Pushes Investor-Friendly Agenda

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to providing a business-friendly environment for global investors, with Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stressing the country’s focus on economic reforms and long-term growth.

Speaking at a high-level business roundtable in São Paulo, Brazil, hosted by Citi on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit, Edun described Brazil as a “natural partner” for Nigeria.

In a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the minister explained that Tinubu’s economic blueprint is designed to “restore fiscal sustainability, unlock private capital, and fast-track inclusive growth.”

He highlighted Nigeria’s vast market potential, infrastructure drive, demographic advantage, and focus on energy transition and technology innovation as pillars of the administration’s economic vision.

The delegation also featured Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Together, they engaged with Brazilian investors and corporate leaders on boosting bilateral trade and strengthening South-South cooperation.

According to Manga, “the roundtable underscores Nigeria’s determination to deepen partnerships with Brazil while advancing the renewed hope agenda for national transformation.”

okay.ng reports that the government is emphasizing policies that will not only attract foreign investment but also strengthen Nigeria’s global economic standing.

Previous Article Equatorial Guinea Jails Senior Official Baltasar Ebang Engonga for Massive Embezzlement Scandal

