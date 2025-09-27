Nigeria Secures ICAO Council Seat with 163 Votes

Nigeria has retained its seat on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council after its representative, Mahmoud Ben-Tukur, won re-election with 163 votes out of 185 eligible member states.

The election took place at the 42nd ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada. Ben-Tukur, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ICAO since 2020, has now secured another term in Part II of the ICAO Council, which includes countries with significant contributions to international aviation.

The re-election followed a highly competitive contest that involved 11 other African nations. Nigeria’s strong result underscores its sustained influence and leadership in global aviation governance.

A statement signed by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the development. It noted that the outcome reflected both the strength of Nigeria’s aviation diplomacy and the effectiveness of its global alliances within ICAO.





Moshood added that Ben-Tukur has played key roles within ICAO, including serving as Second Vice President, First Vice President of the Council, and Chairperson of the ICAO African Indian Ocean Plan. “Engr. Ben-Tukur will continue to occupy Nigeria’s seat on the Council, further strengthening the nation’s role in global aviation governance,” he said.

The Minister, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the Assembly, was actively involved in the voting process and engaged in high-level consultations to secure Nigeria’s position.

Reacting to the victory, Keyamo described the outcome as “a proud moment for Nigeria and for Africa,” stressing that it reaffirms the country’s commitment to aviation safety, security, sustainability, and international cooperation.

Nigeria now joins 11 other countries re-elected into Part II of the ICAO Council, including Egypt and South Africa, consolidating its role in shaping aviation policies and standards at the global level.