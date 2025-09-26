Economy

Nigeria Records N2.5trn Loss to Port Logistics Inefficiencies — TTP

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

Truck Transit Parks (TTP), developers of the Electronic Call-up System (Ètò), say Nigeria has lost more than N2.5 trillion to inefficiencies in maritime logistics operations.

Speaking at the 2025 Transportation Correspondents Association annual conference, TTP Managing Director, Jama Onwubuariri, stressed that investment in modern infrastructure and technology is vital to maximising the country’s trade potential through its ports, highways, and regional corridors.

Onwubuariri noted that stronger partnerships between government, private operators, and regional institutions are critical for sustainable progress in the logistics sector. “Collaborative partnerships remain key to achieving an efficient transport system that supports trade and growth,” he said.

He highlighted how the deployment of digital tools like the Ètò App has improved traffic management at Lagos ports, where gridlock previously caused serious delays. At the height of the crisis, trucks stretched from Cele Expressway to Maryland, as operators struggled to access Apapa and Tin-Can ports.

According to him, inefficiencies and extortion during that period sharply increased costs, with some terminal operators managing to evacuate only about 50 trucks per day.

TTP maintained that embracing technology-driven solutions will reduce congestion, enhance efficiency, and cut economic losses associated with Nigeria’s maritime logistics chain.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
