Nigeria records 806 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 806 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 18th of December 2020.
NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 24 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th December, there are 77,013 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
67,484 patients have been discharged with 1,212 deaths across the country.
Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Friday.
- Lagos-287
- FCT-255
- Kaduna-36
- Akwa Ibom-29
- Katsina-25
- Rivers-25
- Kwara-21
- Bauchi-19
- Kano-15
- Ondo-14
- Plateau-13
- Yobe-12
- Nasarawa-11
- Ebonyi-9
- Gombe-8
- Abia-7
- Delta-4
- Imo-4
- Osun-3
- Anambra-2
- Borno-2
- Cross River-1
- Edo-1 Ekiti-1
- Jigawa-1
- Ogun-1