Nigeria records 806 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 806 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 18th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 24 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th December, there are 77,013 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

67,484 patients have been discharged with 1,212 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Friday.