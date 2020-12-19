HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 806 new COVID-19 cases

Farouk Mohammed December 19, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 806 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 18th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 24 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th December, there are 77,013 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

67,484 patients have been discharged with 1,212 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Friday.

  1. Lagos-287
  2. FCT-255
  3. Kaduna-36
  4. Akwa Ibom-29
  5. Katsina-25
  6. Rivers-25
  7. Kwara-21
  8. Bauchi-19
  9. Kano-15
  10. Ondo-14
  11. Plateau-13
  12. Yobe-12
  13. Nasarawa-11
  14. Ebonyi-9
  15. Gombe-8
  16. Abia-7
  17. Delta-4
  18. Imo-4
  19. Osun-3
  20. Anambra-2
  21. Borno-2
  22. Cross River-1
  23. Edo-1 Ekiti-1
  24. Jigawa-1
  25. Ogun-1
