Nigeria records 476 new cases of coronavirus, total now 50,964

Nigeria has recorded 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 20th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 476 new cases are Lagos-235, FCT-44, Kaduna-41, Borno-33, Plateau-28, Abia-13, Edo-13, Rivers-12, Imo-11, Oyo-10, Kano-9

Kwara-7, Enugu-5, Katsina-5, Gombe-4, Ogun-4, Nasarawa-1 and Zamfara-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 20th August, there are 50,964 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

37,569 patients have been discharged with 992 deaths across the country.