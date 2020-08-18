Nigeria records 410 new cases of coronavirus, total now 49,895

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 410 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 410 new cases are Lagos-210, FCT-45, Ondo-30, Plateau-21, Edo-19, Ogun-16, Oyo-13, Nasarawa-12, Bauchi-11, Enugu-10, Kwara-7, Kaduna-6, Anambra-4, Ebonyi-3, Abia-2 and Rivers-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 18th August, there are 49,895 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

37,051 patients have been discharged with 981 deaths across the country.