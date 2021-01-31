Nigeria records 1,861 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,883 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 30th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-1040, FCT-298, Anambra-86, Rivers-54, Taraba-45, Ogun-42, Oyo-40, Akwa Ibom-38, Sokoto-30, Ebonyi-30, Imo-28, Kaduna-28, Osun-27, Kano-21, Benue-19, Edo-17, Gombe-15, Ekiti-9, Delta-8, Jigawa-3, Kwara-2, Bayelsa-2 and Plateau-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 30th January, there are 130,557 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

103,712 patients have been discharged with 1,578 deaths across the country.