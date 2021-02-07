Nigeria records 1,588 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,588 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 6th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-535, Anambra-218, Oyo-155, FCT-150, Kano-124, Gombe-60, Kaduna-49, Ebonyi-48, Plateau 46, Akwa Ibom-39, Niger-37, Edo-33, Katsina-23, Rivers-18, Taraba-15, Nasarawa-14, Ogun-11, Delta-9, Ekiti-2 and Jigawa-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 6th February, there are 139,242 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

112,557 patients have been discharged with 1,647 deaths across the country.