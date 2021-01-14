Nigeria records 1,479 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,479 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 14th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-697, FCT-201, Nasarawa-80, Plateau-74, Rivers-72, Edo-46, Adamawa-43, Osun-39, Akwa Ibom-35, Delta-31, Anambra-27, Oyo-24, Kano-21, Abia-19, Enugu-19, Ogun-18, Sokoto-12, Bauchi-7, Taraba-7, Ekiti-4, Gombe-4, Imo-4, Bayelsa-2, Jigawa-2, and Zamfara-1

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 14th January, there are 105,478 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

83,830 patients have been discharged with 1,405 deaths across the country.