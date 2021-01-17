Nigeria records 1,444 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,444 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 17th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-901, Plateau-136, Kaduna-57, FCT-54, Ebonyi-53, Akwa Ibom-52, Nasarawa-32, Osun-29, Ogun-28, Imo-16, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Kano-14, Rivers-10, Ekiti-7, Borno-6, Abia-5, Benue-4, Yobe-4, Kebbi-3 and Anambra-2

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 17th January, there are 110,387 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

89,317 patients have been discharged with 1,435 deaths across the country.