Nigeria records 1,340 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,340 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 4th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in FCT-320, Lagos-275, Rivers-117, Oyo-100, Akwa Ibom-57, Ogun-51, Ebonyi-48, Benue-44, Adamawa-42, Imo-38, Kwara-35, Gombe-32, Kaduna-31, Edo-29, Osun-29, Kano-24, Ekiti-15, Katsina-14, Delta-13, Nasarawa-13, Jigawa-10 and Sokoto-3.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 4th February, there are 136,030 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

110,449 patients have been discharged with 1,632 deaths across the country.