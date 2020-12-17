Nigeria records 1,145 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 17th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 23 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 17th December, there are 76,207 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

67,110 patients have been discharged with 1,201 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Thursday.