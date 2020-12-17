HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 1,145 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 17, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 17th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 23 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 17th December, there are 76,207 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

67,110 patients have been discharged with 1,201 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Thursday.

  1. Lagos-459
  2. FCT-145
  3. Kaduna-138
  4. Plateau-80
  5. Katsina-70
  6. Gombe-52
  7. Niger-31
  8. Kano-23
  9. Bayelsa-21
  10. Bauchi-18
  11. Ondo-18
  12. Rivers-17
  13. Ogun-12
  14. Oyo-12
  15. Edo-8
  16. Nasarawa-8
  17. Ebonyi-7
  18. Osun-6
  19. Ekiti-5
  20. Kebbi-5
  21. Borno-4
  22. Jigawa-3
  23. Akwa Ibom-2
  24. Anambra-1
Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 17, 2020
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button