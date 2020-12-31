Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 31st of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-570, FCT-117, Kaduna-109, Nasarawa-34, Bauchi-31, Kano-28, Plateau-26, Sokoto-26, Ogun-25, Edo-18, Rivers-16, Abia-10, Imo-7, Taraba-6, Delta-4 and Osun-4.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 31st December, there are 87,510 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

73,713 patients have been discharged with 1,289 deaths across the country.