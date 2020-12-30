HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 1,016 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter December 30, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 30th of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-434, FCT-155, Plateau-94, Kaduna-56, Rivers-56, Oyo-30, Nasarawa-27, Zamfara-25, Abia-22, Enugu-18, Kano-18, Bayelsa-15, Edo-14, Ogun-11, Borno-10, Ebonyi-10, Jigawa-7, Anambra-4, Delta-3, Niger-3 and Osun-3.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 30th December, there are 86,576 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

73,322 patients have been discharged with 1,278 deaths across the country.

