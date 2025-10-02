Nigeria Receives First LNG-Powered Containership at Lagos Port

Nigeria has achieved a major milestone in its maritime sector with the arrival of its first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered container vessel, the MV Sapphire, at APM Terminals in Apapa, Lagos.

The vessel, with a capacity of 7,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), marks Nigeria’s entry into sustainable maritime operations as global shipping moves toward cleaner energy alternatives.

The MV Sapphire runs on advanced LNG propulsion technology designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns Nigeria with global climate change mitigation efforts and reflects the growing importance of Nigerian ports in West Africa’s maritime trade.

Todd Rives, Managing Director of Lagos and Niger Shipping Agency Limited (LANSAL), which represents Gold Star Line in Nigeria, described the berthing as a “historic milestone.” He stressed that the vessel’s arrival signalled progress, partnership, and efficiency while reinforcing environmental sustainability. He added that other LNG-powered sister ships are expected to call at Nigerian ports in the near future.





Kayode Daniel, Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, also highlighted the significance of the development, noting that shipping lines globally are working to cut emissions in line with international sustainability targets. He praised LANSAL’s role in deploying LNG-powered ships in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Adebowale Lawal, Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex, represented by Chief Port Security Officer Bukar Kaumi, commended Gold Star Line and LANSAL for their foresight and contribution to greener maritime practices.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the arrival of the MV Sapphire as a turning point in Nigeria’s maritime sector. With continued investment in port infrastructure and sustainable technologies, Nigeria is positioning itself as a key hub for maritime trade in the region while advancing environmental goals.