Energy & Oil

Nigeria Receives First LNG-Powered Containership at Lagos Port

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

Nigeria has achieved a major milestone in its maritime sector with the arrival of its first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered container vessel, the MV Sapphire, at APM Terminals in Apapa, Lagos.

The vessel, with a capacity of 7,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), marks Nigeria’s entry into sustainable maritime operations as global shipping moves toward cleaner energy alternatives.

The MV Sapphire runs on advanced LNG propulsion technology designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns Nigeria with global climate change mitigation efforts and reflects the growing importance of Nigerian ports in West Africa’s maritime trade.

Todd Rives, Managing Director of Lagos and Niger Shipping Agency Limited (LANSAL), which represents Gold Star Line in Nigeria, described the berthing as a “historic milestone.” He stressed that the vessel’s arrival signalled progress, partnership, and efficiency while reinforcing environmental sustainability. He added that other LNG-powered sister ships are expected to call at Nigerian ports in the near future.

- Advertisement -

Kayode Daniel, Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, also highlighted the significance of the development, noting that shipping lines globally are working to cut emissions in line with international sustainability targets. He praised LANSAL’s role in deploying LNG-powered ships in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Adebowale Lawal, Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex, represented by Chief Port Security Officer Bukar Kaumi, commended Gold Star Line and LANSAL for their foresight and contribution to greener maritime practices.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the arrival of the MV Sapphire as a turning point in Nigeria’s maritime sector. With continued investment in port infrastructure and sustainable technologies, Nigeria is positioning itself as a key hub for maritime trade in the region while advancing environmental goals.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Manchester Synagogue Attack Declared Terror Incident, Leaves Two Dead
Next Article G7 Finance Ministers Move to Curb Russian Oil Revenues

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Bayelsa Governor Diri Insists State-Owned Power Plant Will Operate on Paid Consumption
Energy & Oil
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Reaches $500 Billion Net Worth, Nears Trillionaire Status
People
FIFA President Infantino: Football’s Role is Peace, Not Politics, Amid Gaza Crisis
Sport
G7 Finance Ministers Move to Curb Russian Oil Revenues
International
Manchester Synagogue Attack Declared Terror Incident, Leaves Two Dead
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like