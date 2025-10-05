Nigeria Receives $876m USAID Support, Ranks Third in Africa

Nigeria emerged as the third-largest recipient of development assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Africa in 2024, securing $876 million, according to the Africa Sustainable Development Report 2025.

The report, produced by the African Union Commission, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank, and the UNDP, ranked the Democratic Republic of the Congo first, with $1.3 billion, and Ethiopia second, with $1.25 billion.





Although Nigeria’s allocation was among the highest in total value, it accounted for only 0.21 percent of its GDP—the second-lowest ratio among the top ten aid recipients. South Sudan recorded the highest aid-to-GDP ratio at 6.05 percent, followed by Kenya, Mozambique, and Sudan.

A recent survey highlighted that East and West Africa host the largest development financing gaps, driven by their high population sizes and limited fiscal capacity. The report advised African governments to improve domestic revenue mobilisation and fiscal management to bridge Sustainable Development Goal funding shortfalls.





In 2024, USAID allocated $602.95 million to Nigeria for 2025, with nearly 90 percent dedicated to the health sector. Of this, $368 million was assigned to HIV/AIDS initiatives, $73 million to malaria control, $33.25 million to maternal and child health, and $22.5 million to reproductive health.

However, the continuity of this support remains uncertain after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day suspension of all USAID programmes in January 2025, pending a full review of foreign assistance. The directive aimed to assess aid efficiency and ensure alignment with U.S. national priorities.

The suspension has raised concerns over potential disruptions to Nigeria’s health and security programmes, particularly the $7.6 million allocated to strengthen counterterrorism efforts and citizen security.

In response, Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance approved N200 million to maintain essential health services, including vaccines and antiretroviral drugs. Health Minister Ali Pate said the government would engage 28,000 health workers previously funded under USAID, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining healthcare delivery.