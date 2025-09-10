Nigeria Reaffirms Mental Health Commitment on World Suicide Prevention Day

Nigeria has once again placed mental health at the forefront of its public health agenda as the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare joined the world to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday.

The observance, initiated in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), seeks to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and drive collaborative action to prevent suicide globally.

This year’s theme, “Creating Hope Through Action,” emphasizes the importance of simple acts of kindness and empathy in saving lives. The Ministry, in a statement shared via its official X handle, reminded Nigerians that, “your life matters, and hope is real.”

Alongside the post, a visual statement highlighted progress in Nigeria’s mental health response. The Ministry revealed that the National Mental Health Policy now embeds mental health into primary healthcare. It further noted that the Mental Health Act of 2023 has provided stronger protections, rights, and services for citizens.





“Efforts are underway to expand mental health awareness campaigns and crisis support services nationwide,” the statement read.

okay.ng reports that officials also stressed the urgent role of families, workplaces, faith leaders, and communities in suicide prevention, noting that stigma remains one of the biggest obstacles. The Ministry warned that thousands of suicide cases go unreported annually due to societal shame.

The government urged Nigerians to check in on loved ones, listen without judgment, and seek professional help when needed. With trained health workers, crisis hotlines, and counselling services available, authorities believe no one should feel isolated in despair.

By marking this year’s event, Nigeria signalled its unity with the global movement to tackle stereotypes and treat mental health with the same seriousness as physical health. The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment: “Feelings change. Pain is temporary, hope is real.”