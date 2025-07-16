Nigeria Pursues Key Maritime Council Position at International Summit in Singapore

Nigeria has escalated its campaign to secure a seat in Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, advancing its bid at a distinguished global maritime and aviation symposium held recently in Singapore.

According to okay.ng reports, the country is demonstrating earnest intent to deepen its role in shaping international maritime governance.

At the forum, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), represented the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola. Oyebamiji highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to modernizing its maritime infrastructure. He articulated that such modernization is crucial for developing a sustainable, secure, and investment-friendly maritime industry.

In his keynote remarks during the event, Oyebamiji detailed Nigeria’s strategic maritime advantages, noting, “The IMO seat will empower Nigeria to influence the global maritime ecosystem and position the country as a major stakeholder in shaping international maritime policies, especially in the West African sub-region.” This ambition reflects Nigeria’s intention to have a meaningful voice in formulating policies that will govern the seas internationally.





The symposium emphasized themes around job creation and economic growth within Nigeria’s maritime and aviation sectors. NIWA took the opportunity to showcase ongoing projects aimed at unlocking the economic potential tied to the nation’s “blue economy,” a term describing marine-based economic activities. Oyebamiji described Nigeria’s coastal waters as an “untapped goldmine” promising significant opportunities for employment and investments.

He further underscored Nigeria’s geographical advantage as a prospective trade hub for West Africa. The latest government strategies focus on boosting Nigeria’s global maritime profile through active engagement with the marine and blue economy agenda. According to Oyebamiji, “We have carefully positioned our Marine and Blue Economy sector to attract global attention, and our pursuit of an IMO Council seat is part of our broader strategy to accelerate economic integration and maritime development across Africa.”