Nigeria Prize for Science Declares No Winner for 2025 After Reviewing 112 Entries

The Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Science has announced that there will be no winner for the 2025 edition, citing dissatisfaction with the quality of entries submitted.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Professor Barth Nnaji, Chairman of the Advisory Board, revealed that after a rigorous adjudication of 112 entries, none met the required standard. He said the decision, though difficult, was necessary to protect the integrity of the Prize and preserve its reputation as Nigeria’s most prestigious science award.

“To lower the bar would be to betray the trust of the public and diminish the legacy of the Prize itself,” Nnaji stated. He stressed that the Prize exists not only to reward scientific output but also to uphold creativity, originality, and scientific rigor as the hallmarks of outstanding work.

The Board commended the dedication of all participants but urged scientists and innovators to push beyond effort and embrace true innovation, mastery of craft, and groundbreaking impact.





“The Nigeria Prize exists to celebrate only the finest achievements, work that embodies originality, withstands scrutiny, and elevates scientific discourse. Where these qualities are absent, we cannot, in good conscience, bestow the Prize,” Nnaji added.

This is not the first time the Prize has withheld an award. Similar outcomes occurred in 2005, 2007, 2021, and during the hiatus between 2011 and 2016.

The Advisory Board also announced that the 2025 theme, “Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies for Development,” will be repeated in 2026 to attract a wider pool of innovators, particularly in the emerging field of AI.

To reinforce the process, the Board unveiled the panel of judges for this year:





Dr. Omobola Johnson , Chairperson of the Panel, Senior Partner at TLcom Capital, and former Nigerian Minister of Communication Technology.

Prof. Collins Udanor , Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, specialising in AI and data analytics.

, Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, specialising in AI and data analytics. Prof. Aminu Muhammad Bui, Computer Science scholar at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, with expertise in decision support systems and educational data mining.

Now in its 21st year, The Nigeria Prize for Science opened in February and received 112 submissions.