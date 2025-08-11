Nigeria Police Extend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement Deadline to October 2

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced a further extension of the grace period for enforcing the Tinted Glass Permit requirement for vehicles with tinted windows, shifting the new commencement date to October 2, 2025.

The decision, approved by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, follows what the force described as a significant surge in permit applications via the official portal, indicating increased public compliance with the directive.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the extension will enable the police to thoroughly scrutinize all applications to ensure that only eligible individuals are granted permits, in line with national security requirements.

“The extension will also allow continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to uphold the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse,” Adejobi stated.

The NPF reaffirmed that the only authorised platform for applications remains possap.gov.ng and warned citizens against engaging with unofficial channels.





The public has been urged to report all forms of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorised processing to the police through the dedicated hotline: 08147818871.

While appreciating Nigerians for their cooperation, the force said it remains committed to balancing public convenience with strong security measures to safeguard all road users.