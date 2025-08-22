Nigeria Now Safer Than Two Years Ago — Defence Chief Musa Assures Citizens

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has declared that Nigeria is currently safer than it was two years ago, attributing the improvement to the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and coordinated efforts of security agencies.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the Defence Chief maintained that attacks which used to be rampant have reduced considerably, leading to the gradual restoration of normal life in several communities.

“I know we’re doing better. I’ve travelled around this country, and everywhere I’ve been to, people commend us for the effort,” General Musa explained.

He admitted that though isolated attacks still occur, their frequency has drastically declined compared to the past. He noted that indicators such as reopened markets, functioning schools, and resumed worship services demonstrate that Nigeria is moving in the right direction.





“Sometimes when you hear one attack, one strike, and you think. Then, in the past, it used to be rampant. Now, it’s slowing down,” he added.

General Musa further stressed that peace and security are continuous processes requiring both government commitment and citizen cooperation.

“The government is working hard, the armed forces are working hard, and we all need Nigerians coming together to make sure, firstly, we must love each other as Nigerians, and then we must protect ourselves, and we can succeed,” he said.

okay.ng reports that the Defence Chief reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s determination to defeat insecurity, while calling on Nigerians to actively support the armed forces in sustaining national stability.