Nigeria Needs Citizens of Character to Tackle National Challenges — Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has urged Nigerians to cultivate the values of discipline, loyalty, and resilience as a pathway to resolving the country’s mounting challenges.

Speaking at the 38th-anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Military School (NMS) Class of 1982 in Abuja on Saturday night, Marwa emphasized that the strength of a nation goes beyond the physical capacity of its armed forces.

Citizens with Discipline, Not Just Soldiers with Arms

“Our country today needs more than soldiers with weapons. She needs citizens with character, men and women armed with courage, loyalty, discipline, and resilience,” Marwa declared, stressing that moral uprightness and commitment remain vital for rebuilding national trust.





He praised the NMS Class of 1982 for its remarkable contribution to the Nigerian Armed Forces, having produced two current Service Chiefs — Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar. According to him, this remains a historic feat and a testament to the institution’s legacy.

Role of NMS in Nation-Building

Marwa, who is also an alumnus of NMS, described the institution as a breeding ground for leadership and service. Established in 1954, the school has consistently instilled discipline, unity, and loyalty in its students, many of whom have gone on to hold top positions in the military and public service.

He applauded the projects carried out by the 1982 set for their alma mater, noting that their gesture symbolizes loyalty and gratitude.





Marwa’s call comes amid Nigeria’s struggle with insecurity, economic difficulties, and waning public confidence in state institutions.

okay.ng reports that the NDLEA boss tied his reflections to the urgent need for citizens who can embody strong moral values, arguing that character-driven leadership is a vital ingredient for nation-building.