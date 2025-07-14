NewsTop stories

Nigeria Mourns as Buhari’s Remains Return for Burial in Daura

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Nigeria is set to bid farewell to former President Muhammadu Buhari today as dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu and several past heads of state, converge on Daura, Katsina State, for his burial according to Islamic rites.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, acting on President Tinubu’s directive, accompanied Buhari’s body from London, where the former president died at 82 after a prolonged illness. The remains arrived in Nigeria early Monday and were immediately flown to Daura for interment.

Okay.ng reports that national flags are flying at half-mast for seven days, following Tinubu’s order to honor Buhari’s memory. The President also called for an emergency Federal Executive Council session in tribute.

In his tribute, Tinubu described Buhari as “a patriot, a soldier, a statesman,” emphasizing his dedication to Nigeria both as a military leader and a democratically elected president. “He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn,” Tinubu stated.

Former leaders such as Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, and Yemi Osinbajo also paid glowing tributes, recalling Buhari’s integrity, discipline, and devotion to national unity. Obasanjo remarked, “His death is a great loss to the nation because at a time like this we need the totality of experience or what I may call the statesmanship of all those who have had the opportunity of governing this country in the past to get us out of our present situation.”

Buhari’s health challenges were well-known, with numerous medical trips to the UK during his presidency. His leadership style, marked by a focus on anti-corruption and national discipline, left a deep imprint on Nigeria’s political landscape.

Sympathizers thronged Daura, while his Kaduna residence remained heavily guarded and somber. Tributes poured in from governors, lawmakers, and civic leaders, all acknowledging Buhari’s enduring legacy and his unwavering commitment to the nation.

