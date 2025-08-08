Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Battle Fake Drugs and Toxic Foods

In a bold move to eliminate the spread of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and tainted food products across the country, the Federal Government has officially inaugurated a national multi-agency task force designed to clamp down on these threats to public health.

The initiative, launched on Friday in Abuja, was spearheaded by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate. He emphasized that the task force will act as a united enforcement front, enabling real-time intelligence sharing, synchronized operational efforts, and swift punitive measures against culprits in the illicit drug and food market.

“This is a decisive step to protect Nigerians from harmful products that have no place in our markets or hospitals. Those who engage in the production or sale of counterfeit medicines and unwholesome foods are committing a grave crime against the people,” Dr. Pate declared during the inauguration.

The task force draws strength from a coalition of key government institutions including the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Army, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Nigeria Customs Service, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Nigeria Police Force.





okay.ng reports that the task force is expected to implement proactive strategies such as nationwide raids, enhanced border surveillance, and market surveillance operations, while simultaneously carrying out public sensitization to highlight the dangers of fake drugs and contaminated consumables.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, affirmed the agency’s unwavering dedication to the success of this new body. She highlighted that only a joint national effort can fully confront and dismantle the networks behind counterfeit drug and food circulation.

Adeyeye also encouraged the public to report any suspicious pharmaceutical or food items via NAFDAC’s complaint platforms, stressing that public vigilance is a crucial element in this collective battle.