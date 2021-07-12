Nigeria Latest News, today, 12th July, 2021

Good Morning Nigeria, these are the Latest News in Nigeria for today, 12th of July, 2021, brought to you Okay.ng.

Gunmen kidnap Emir, others in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, and others in the early hours of Sunday at his palace.

Okay.ng gathered that the others kidnapped with the second class monarch were Salama Kajuru, Abubakar Kajuru and his grandchildren. – Continue reading here

Popular Nigerian music artist, Sound Sultan dies aged 44

A Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan is dead.

This was announced in a statement issued by his family on Sunday morning. – Continue reading here

Basketball: Nigeria’s D’Tigers beat US team in pre-Olympic friendly

Nigeria shocked the United States 90-87 in a pre-Olympic basketball friendly in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Nigeria, with six NBA players and former NBA head coach Mike Brown at the helm, became the first African nation to beat the USA, who were playing the first of a five of tune-up games before the Tokyo Olympics. – Continue reading here

Former Kaduna deputy governor, Bala Bantex is dead

Bala Bantex, former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State between 2015 to 2019, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that he passed away at the age of 64. – Continue reading here

Sound Sultan buried amid tears in US [Photos/Video]

Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan has been laid to rest in New Jersey, United States of America.

Okay.ng had reported that his family announced his death on Sunday from Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the white blood cells. – Continue reading here

Euro 2020: Italy beat England to win trophy

Italy have beaten England on penalties to win the Euro 2020, denying the Three Lions their first major trophy in 55 years.

The Italians defeated England 3-2 on penalties in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Wembley. – Continue reading here

