Nigeria Immigration Service Urges Citizens to Uphold U.S. Visa Integrity Amid Misuse Concerns

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has formally cautioned Nigerians to utilize their United States visas strictly according to the purposes indicated during the visa application process. This advisory emerges after the U.S. Government flagged several cases of visa misuse involving Nigerian nationals.

In an official release from Abuja on Saturday, the spokesperson for NIS, Akinsola Akinlabi, underscored the necessity of compliance with the visa’s stipulated conditions. He stated, “The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public of concerns raised by the United States Government regarding the misuse of U.S. visas by Nigerians.”

okay.ng reports that Akinsola highlighted that all holders of U.S. visas should adhere rigorously to the reasons cited in their visa applications, as U.S. immigration authorities continue security checks beyond initial entry points. Violations, such as overstaying or improper use, can provoke visa cancellations, deportation, and potentially a lifetime ban from future travel to the U.S.

Besides addressing the general public, Akinsola specifically advised Nigerian students studying in America to remain enrolled and active in their academic programs to avoid jeopardising their visa status. He warned that withdrawal or prolonged absenteeism could result in visa revocation and future travel restrictions.





The NIS also revealed that U.S. consular officials may reject tourist visa applications from individuals suspected of intentions such as obtaining U.S. citizenship for children through childbirth on American soil.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service will persist in working closely with the U.S. Embassy in Abuja to prevent Nigeria’s inclusion in any expanded visa restrictions,” Akinsola affirmed.

In closing, the NIS reiterated the critical importance of Nigerian citizens’ adherence to U.S. visa regulations to protect and preserve legitimate travel opportunities abroad.