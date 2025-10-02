Nigeria Immigration Officer Accused of Collecting ₦144,000 for International Passport Without Delivery

An Immigration officer, identified as Kehinde Michael Olaseinde, has been accused of collecting ₦144,000 from a Nigerian, Shakiru Moshood, under the pretense of securing an international passport but failing to deliver months after receiving the payment.

According to verified transaction evidence seen by Okay.ng, the sum of ₦144,000 was transferred to the officer on March 8, 2025, through a POS agent.

Despite repeated assurances and excuses, Officer Olaseinde has allegedly refused to provide the passport or refund the payment. The complainant, Mr. Moshood, confirmed that all efforts to retrieve his money or obtain the document since March have been futile.

Speaking with Okay.ng, Moshood said, “He promised to help me get the international passport within a few weeks after I made the payment. Since then, he has been giving one excuse or the other. Now, he’s avoiding my calls and refusing to refund the money.”





The receipt made available to Okay.ng clearly shows the transaction approval for ₦144,000, confirming the payment to Kehinde Michael Olaseinde, who allegedly made the arrangement under the guise of assisting with passport processing.

Okay.ng reports that when our correspondent reached out to Officer Olaseinde, he repeated the same excuses and failed to issue any refund despite several pleas from the complainant.

His response did not include any clear commitment to resolve the matter or return the funds.

As of the time of filing this report, Officer Olaseinde has not fulfilled his promise or refunded the ₦144,000 collected for the passport.