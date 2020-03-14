Nigeria Immigration changes recruitment portal

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a new portal for recruitment.

Okay.ng understands that the new website is immigrationrecruitment.org.ng as announced by Immigration spokesman, Sunday James, in a statement on Saturday.

James noted in the statement that the NIS unveiled the new website for easier accessibility.

The statement read:

“Sequel to the Recruitment Advertisement published by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in five (5) National dailies on Friday 13th March, 2020 and subsequent Press Statement amplifying the announcement by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Service hereby informs the general public that the recruitment portal has been changed to www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng which is currently active to make it more accessible to applicants.

“Consequently, the earlier portal advertised: www.nisrecruitment.org.ng is no longer in use and not tenable.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede MFR, wishes to inform the general public that the recruitment exercise is free and aside the change of portal, all information contained in the public notice for recruitment remain valid.”