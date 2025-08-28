Nigeria Immigration Announces New Passport Fees, Effective September 1

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a fresh upward review of fees for Nigerian passports, with the changes set to take effect from September 1, 2025.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Service’s spokesman, A.S. Akinlabi, explained that the adjustment was necessary to safeguard the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

According to the review, applicants in Nigeria will now pay ₦100,000 for a 32-page passport with five-year validity, while the 64-page passport with ten-year validity will cost ₦200,000.

“The review which only affects passport application fees made in Nigeria, now sets new thresholds for 32-page with five-year validity at ₦100,000 and 64-page with ten-year validity at ₦200,000,” Akinlabi said.





The NIS, however, clarified that passport application fees for Nigerians abroad remain unchanged — $150 for a 32-page booklet valid for five years, and $230 for a 64-page booklet valid for ten years.

Reassuring Nigerians, the Service reiterated its commitment to balancing affordability with quality service delivery. “The Service remains committed to ensuring that passport services are accessible to all Nigerians while maintaining the highest standards of integrity,” the statement read.